April 14 (UPI) -- Veteran linebacker Vince Williams and reserve quarterback Josh Dobbs are re-signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers on short-term contracts.

League sources told ESPN, NFL Media and the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Wednesday that Williams and Dobbs are returning to the Steelers on one-year deals. The team has yet to confirm the agreements.

The Steelers released Williams in March as part of a series of moves to get under the salary cap. Pittsburgh saved $4 million by releasing Williams, but the organization opted to bring him back on a lower salary.

Williams, a sixth-round pick in the 2013 draft, started 14 games last season and finished with 69 total tackles, three sacks and two fumble recoveries. He has played his entire NFL career with the Steelers and was a full-time starter for the club in three of the past four seasons.

Williams has indicated that he will consider retirement after this season, according to ESPN, and he could pursue a coaching career.

Dobbs, a fourth-round pick in 2017 out of Tennessee, spent his first two seasons in Pittsburgh before being traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars in September 2019.

The Jaguars waived Dobbs a year later, and the Steelers claimed him off waivers shortly after. He served as a backup to Ben Roethlisberger and Mason Rudolph.

Dobbs has appeared in six NFL games, recording 45 passing yards and an interception.