April 14 (UPI) -- The Cleveland Browns have signed free-agent pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney to a one-year contract, the team announced Wednesday.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media that Clowney's deal is worth up to $10 million. The team confirmed the deal, but didn't disclose financial terms of the agreement.

"We're excited to add Jadeveon to our defensive line," Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said in a statement. "He's a disruptive force that will help us against the run and the pass. We've been able to make some nice additions to our defense throughout free agency and we are looking forward to getting to work, so we can improve our team."

Clowney, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, struggled last season with the Tennessee Titans, finishing with only 19 total tackles and zero sacks. He appeared in just eight games before suffering a season-ending knee injury in November.

The 28-year-old Clowney underwent surgery in December and is expected to be fully healthy for the start of the 2021 season.

"I feel great now," Clowney told reporters during his virtual news conference Wednesday. "I'm looking forward to this season to prove to guys that I'm back healthy and I can still dominate in this league."

Clowney will now have the opportunity to flourish in Cleveland alongside fellow former No. 1 overall pick Myles Garrett.

Over the past three seasons, Clowney has ranked fifth in the league with a pass rush win rate of 25%, according to ESPN Stats & Information. In that same span, Garrett ranks third at 26%.

"I've been getting double-teamed an awful lot in this league, in my career," Clowney said. "I'm looking forward to playing with somebody dominant on the other side in Myles Garrett who can draw a double-team. Maybe I can go one-on-one more."

The Houston Texans selected Clowney with the No. 1 overall selection in the 2014 draft. He spent the first five years of his career in Houston before playing one season with the Seattle Seahawks in 2019.

Over his seven seasons, he has recorded 255 total tackles, 32 sacks, 10 forced fumbles, seven fumble recoveries, one interception and 18 passes defensed.