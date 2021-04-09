April 9 (UPI) -- The Seattle Seahawks have re-signed veteran defender Damarious Randall and plan to move him to cornerback in the 2021 season, the team announced Friday.

The 28-year-old Randall played cornerback during his first three NFL seasons with the Green Bay Packers, who selected him in the first round of the 2015 draft. He also has played safety and nickelback in his career.

After his three seasons in Green Bay, Randall was traded to Cleveland, where he spent two years with the Browns. In the 2018 campaign, he recorded a career-best 84 total tackles and tied his career high in interceptions (four).

Randall joined the Seahawks' practice squad in September and had only 35 defensive snaps over 10 games last season, with most of those coming at safety. He also played on special teams.

In 75 career games with the Packers, Browns and Seahawks, Randall has notched 292 total tackles, 14 interceptions and 47 passes defensed.