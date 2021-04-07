April 7 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles have signed former Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Wilson and veteran running back Jordan Howard to one-year contracts.

The team announced the agreements Wednesday. The Eagles didn't disclose financial terms of the deals.

Wilson recorded three interceptions last season, tied for the NFL lead among linebackers. He also notched 122 total tackles, three sacks, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and eight passes defensed in his breakout 2020 campaign.

The 26-year-old Wilson becomes the second former Vikings defender to join the Eagles this off-season. Earlier this year, safety Anthony Harris agreed to a deal with Philadelphia.

Howard returned to the Eagles last year after the Miami Dolphins waived him. He was traded from the Chicago Bears to the Eagles in 2019 and ran for 525 yards and six touchdowns in 10 games before injuries slowed him.

The 26-year-old Howard will compete with Miles Sanders and Boston Scott for playing time in the Eagles' backfield.

Howard, a Pro Bowl selection in 2016, was selected in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Bears. In five seasons, he has recorded 3,955 rushing yards and 34 touchdowns.