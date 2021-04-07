April 7 (UPI) -- Former Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Travis Rudolph was arrested on charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder with a firearm in Florida, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

Officers responded to a double shooting early Wednesday morning in Lake Park, Fla. Authorities said one male was found dead in West Palm Beach, while another was transported to a local hospital.

Police said two others were allegedly shot at by Rudolph, but they were not injured.

The 25-year-old Rudolph was booked into the Main Detention Center in Palm Beach County on Wednesday, according to online court records.

Travis Rudolph #ARRESTED for 1st Degree Murder with a Firearm and Attempted First Degree Murder with a Firearm. Shortly after midnight, we responded to a double shooting in Lake Park. One male was transported to the hospital and another was found deceased in West Palm Beach. pic.twitter.com/prQAv5Jfq2— PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) April 7, 2021

Rudolph was Florida State's leading receiver in the 2015 and 2016 seasons and ended his college football career with 2,311 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns. He opted to enter the 2017 NFL Draft after three seasons at FSU.

After going undrafted in 2017, Rudolph signed with the New York Giants. He spent parts of the 2017 and 2018 campaigns with the franchise before being waived.

Rudolph was signed to the Miami Dolphins' practice squad in October 2018. However, he suffered a torn ACL during his first day of practice and never suited up in the NFL again.

Rudolph, who also had a short stint with the Canadian Football League's Winnipeg Blue Bombers, finished his NFL career with eight catches for 101 yards.

The former wideout gained national attention in 2016 for eating lunch with an autistic student during the Seminoles' team visit to Montford Middle School in Tallahassee, Fla. The student's mother posted the moment to social media, where it quickly went viral.

A year later, Rudolph's father was killed at a Florida nightclub after a gun was accidentally discharged. The bullet traveled through a wall and struck Darryl Rudolph as he was performing maintenance work in another room.

Travis Rudolph also is the cousin of former NFL star Devin Hester.