Minnesota Vikings cornerback Jeff Gladney could face as many as 10 years in prison if convicted on the assault charge. Photo courtesy Dallas County Sheriff's Department

April 6 (UPI) -- Accused of assaulting a woman last week, Minnesota Vikings cornerback Jeff Gladney has turned himself in at the Dallas County Jail on a family violence assault charge, police said.

Gladney, 24, turned himself in Monday, posted a $10,000 bond and was later released. The third-degree felony charge stems from an incident that allegedly occurred Friday. Gladney is accused of assaulting a 22-year-old woman, who said she was dating the Vikings defender.

Advertisement

According to KTVT-TV, an arrest affidavit says Gladney shoved the woman's "face toward her phone to try to use the phone's Face ID to unlock" the device. The affidavit also says he pulled her "by the hair trying to hold her still in order to get the Face ID to work."

The woman said Gladney "began to strike her" with closed fists and caused pain to her ribs, stomach, back and head and began strangling her. Detectives documented bruising on her head, ears and torso.

RELATED New York Jets trade QB Sam Darnold to Carolina Panthers

"The altercation escalated, at which time Mr. Gladney physically assaulted the victim. Mr. Gladney left the location prior to officers' arrival," Dallas Police Department Senior Cpl. Melinda Gutierrez told CNN and TMZ.

"There was a warrant for assault -- family violence for Mr. Gladney's arrest and he turned himself into the Dallas County Jail."

Gladney was the No. 31 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. The TCU product had 81 total tackles, three passes defensed and a forced fumble in 16 games last season. Gladney had 15 starts in 2020.

"We are aware of Jeff's arrest and are gathering additional information," the Vikings said Monday in a statement. "We take this matter very seriously, as the reported allegations are extremely disturbing. At this time we will have no further comment."

The charge carries a potential jail sentence of two to 10 years.