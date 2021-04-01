April 1 (UPI) -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht said Thursday that star quarterback Tom Brady is progressing "very well" in his recovery from knee surgery earlier this off-season.

Licht described Brady's knee surgery as a "minor surgical procedure." The Buccaneers executive, however, didn't provide a timetable on his recovery.

"I talked to him last week," Licht told reporters. "I know things are going well. I don't want to put an exact timeline on it right now because I don't want to set expectations one way or the other, but I know that things are going very well."

League sources told ESPN that Brady had been planning the surgical procedure for months, and it wasn't the result of a recent injury. According to NFL Media, the seven-time Super Bowl champion played most of last season with discomfort in his knee.

It remains unclear whether Brady will participate in any possible off-season workouts. When asked about the surgery in late February, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said Brady could be ready for 7-on-7 drills by June.

Last month, Brady was seen in an Instagram video throwing a football to former soccer star David Beckham on the beach. Brady was wearing his usual left knee sleeve in the video.