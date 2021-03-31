March 31 (UPI) -- The Seattle Seahawks have signed guard Gabe Jackson, who was acquired in a trade earlier this month, to a three-year contract extension.

Sources told NFL Network and ESPN on Tuesday that the Raiders and Jackson agreed to the new $22.5 million pact, which includes a $9 million signing bonus and $7.07 million in guarantees.

Advertisement

Jackson's previous deal featured base salaries of $9.35 million and $250,000 workout bonuses in each of the next two seasons.

Jackson, 29, started 16 games last season for the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders traded Jackson to the Seahawks on March 18.

RELATED Veteran QB Colt McCoy signs with Cardinals

"It almost feels like draft day, I feel like I'm a rookie all over again," Jackson told reporters Tuesday. "I get to go somewhere and meet new people, and just start over."

Jackson entered the league as a third-round pick by the Raiders in the 2014 NFL Draft. He has appeared in 100 games, with 99 starts, during his seven-year tenure.

The 6-foot-3, 335-pound offensive lineman is expected to start at left or right guard for the Seahawks, who return four starters from last season's offensive line. Tackles Duane Brown and Brandon Shell, center Ethan Pocic and right guard Damien Lewis are among those starters who return from 2020.

"You always have to get used to whatever side you're on, it's a switch-up, of course," Jackson said of playing left or right guard. "Your body adjusts and learns ways of movement. But it's doable.

"Whatever the team wants me to do, the coach wants me to do, I'm for it."