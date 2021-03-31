March 31 (UPI) -- Justin Fields, a top prospect in the 2021 draft class, clocked what would have been the second-best 40-yard dash time for a quarterback in combine history and said he threw "pretty well" for scouts at Ohio State pro day.

Fields logged an unofficial time of 4.44 seconds in his 40-yard dash Tuesday on the Buckeyes campus in Columbus, Ohio. College campuses will continue to host combine workouts this year in individual pro days because the NFL's annual combine in Indianapolis was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

Robert Griffin III ran the fastest 40-yard dash time for a quarterback in NFL combine history, when he clocked a 4.41 in 2012. Fellow quarterback Marcus Mariota clocked a 4.52-second 40-yard dash at the 2015 combine.

"I think overall, I had a solid day," Fields told reporters Tuesday in a Zoom video conference. "Of course, as I think everybody knows, my goal in that 40-yard dash was to be at least in the 4.3s, so of course I'm kind of mad about that.

"But, you know, other than that, I thought I threw pretty well. I thought I just had a few missed throws, but that happens. Not everybody is going to be perfect."

Representatives from several NFL teams attended Fields' pro day workout. They watched the former Buckeyes quarterback run the 40-yard dash, make a variety of throws and show off his footwork.

One of Fields' best throws came when he scrambled from right to left, released the ball as he faded toward the left sideline and completed a pass that traveled 65 yards through the air.

The New York Jets, San Francisco 49ers and Atlanta Falcons were among the teams with representatives in attendance. The Jets, 49ers and Falcons have the No. 2, No. 3 and No. 4 picks, respectively, in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Detroit Lions, Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos also attended the workout and also have Top 10 picks.

Fields completed 70.2% of his throws for 2,100 yards, 22 touchdowns and six interceptions in eight games last season for the Buckeyes. He completed 67.2% of his throws for 3,273 yards, 41 scores and three interceptions in 14 games in 2019.

He was the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year in 2019 and 2020 and finished third in Heisman Trophy voting in 2019.

Clemson's Trevor Lawrence, BYU's Zach Wilson, Alabama's Mac Jones, North Dakota State's Trey Lance and Florida's Kyle Trask are among the other top quarterback prospects in the 2021 draft class.

Lawrence, the projected top pick in the draft, had his pro day in February. Lance had his pro day March 12. Wilson had his workout Friday and Jones showed off for scouts Monday.

Trask has his pro day Wednesday in Gainesville, Fla. The 2021 NFL Draft is April 29 to May 1 in Cleveland.