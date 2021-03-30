March 30 (UPI) -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians followed through on his promise and received a Super Bowl tattoo on his upper back.

The 68-year-old Arians previously said he would get a tattoo if the Buccaneers won the Super Bowl. According to ESPN, he made the bet with the team's strength staff and tight ends coach Rick Christophel in August.

On Tuesday, Arians tweeted out a photo of his new ink, saying: "I'm a man of my word -- 'When we win the Super Bowl, I will get a tattoo.' Well I got mine and I love it!!"

I'm a man of my word- "when we win the Super Bowl, I will get a tattoo" well I got mine and I love it!! #SBLV #superbowlLVchamps pic.twitter.com/SCmpFXEJ1T— Bruce Arians (@BruceArians) March 30, 2021

The tattoo features the Super Bowl LV logo and the Lombardi Trophy. The design also includes the Buccaneers' logo and the final score of the team's 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in February.

"I followed up on my bet, and I'm really, really happy with it too," Arians said.

Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones II and cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting each said they will receive Super Bowl tattoos at some point, according to ESPN. Pro Bowl wide receiver Mike Evans and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. are among the Bucs players who have already gotten championship tattoos.