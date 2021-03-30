March 30 (UPI) -- San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch opened up to reporters about plans for the team's next quarterback -- which he said will be taken with the No. 3 overall pick in the NFL Draft next month -- and to keep Jimmy Garoppolo.

Lynch, who spoke to reporters Monday with coach Kyle Shanahan, made a trade Friday with the Miami Dolphins to move up to the No. 3 spot.

"We went to ownership and said, 'Hey, things are looking good,'" Lynch told reporters. "We'd like to make this move, but we also don't want to say goodbye to Jimmy.

"We've shown we can get to a Super Bowl with [Garoppolo]. We can play at a high level and we don't think those two things have to be mutually exclusive.

"So the opportunity to trade up and possibly get a guy that can be a big part of our future and keep Jimmy, who we're very high on and some positive things are happening this off-season for, that's kind of the plan we arrived at."

The 49ers sent the No. 12 overall pick this year, a first- and third-round pick in 2022 and a first-round pick in 2023 to the Dolphins in exchange for moving up in the April 29 draft.

The move enables the NFC West franchise to select one of the top college quarterback prospects. The Jacksonville Jaguars are expected to take former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence at No. 1 overall and the New York Jets have mostly been linked to BYU's Zach Wilson at No. 2.

That leaves Ohio State's Justin Fields, Alabama's Mac Jones and North Dakota State's Trey Lance as the likely top quarterback options at No. 3.

"We're very excited," Lynch said. "It was a stated goal that we needed to come out with the quarterback position being stronger this year and I think we put ourselves in an opportunity to make that happen with this move."

Garoppolo, 29, completed 67.1% of his throws for 1,096 yards, seven touchdowns and five interceptions in six starts last season. He has missed 23 games over the last three seasons due to injuries. He is scheduled to make $25.5 million in 2021.

Shanahan, who's known around the league for his ability to mentor quarterbacks, said he was sure that Garoppolo was "a little pissed" about the move.

"The more mad Jimmy gets, usually the better he gets," Shanahan told reporters. "[If] Jimmy just gets madder and stays healthy, this is going to be a good thing for Jimmy, too, which could be a great problem for the 49ers."

Shanahan also said the 49ers are comfortable with three of the top five quarterback prospects, but did not disclose who they like best. The team plans to attend Jones' pro day on Tuesday at Alabama, Fields' pro day Tuesday at Ohio State, and to get another look at Lance.

"We're in a situation where when you bring in a rookie quarterback, to me it's always better, especially on the team that you have, you've got a veteran starter there already who you like and you're comfortable winning with," Shanahan said.

"That's usually the direction you want to go and not throw someone else out into the fire until they're fully ready. That's the situation we're at. You look at free agency, it goes the other way around, you do thing differently, maybe.

"But right now, it's gonna be hard to find a quarterback that gives us a better chance to win than Jimmy, especially even a rookie in the draft. So that's what you look into."

The 2021 NFL Draft runs from April 29 to May 1 in Cleveland.