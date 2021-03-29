March 29 (UPI) -- Cleveland Browns wide receiver Ryan Switzer said his infant son will make a full recovery after undergoing surgery Monday in a Boston hospital.

Switzer posted an update on social media following the procedure on his 9-month-old son, Christian.

"Our sweet baby boy is stable and out of surgery," Switzer wrote on Twitter. "This nightmare is over with. These wonderful people in Boston fixed our son. He's going to make a full recovery. Praise God."

Our sweet baby boy is stable and out of surgery. This nightmare is over with. These wonderful people in Boston fixed our son. He's going to make a full recovery. Praise God. pic.twitter.com/2utFW578QD— Ryan Switzer (@Switz) March 29, 2021

Switzer has been providing updates on his son's medical fight over the past few weeks. Earlier, he said a scan revealed an abnormality and the surgeon working on his son's case "assured us they found what they're looking for in order to operate."

Switzer's son has experienced two severe bleeding episodes, but doctors were unable to pinpoint the cause despite numerous procedures. After consulting with doctors in Pittsburgh, the Switzer family transported their son from a North Carolina hospital to Boston Children's Hospital last week.

His son also had tested positive for COVID-19.

The 26-year-old Switzer spent last season on the Browns' practice squad. He played for the Pittsburgh Steelers for two years after being drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in 2017.