March 29 (UPI) -- The Kansas City Chiefs have agreed to a one-year contract with former Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Jarran Reed.

Sources told NFL Network, ESPN and The Athletic on Sunday that the Chiefs and Reed agreed to the pact. The contract includes $5 million in guarantees and is worth up to $7 million due to incentives.

Advertisement

Reed -- a second-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft -- spent the last five seasons with the Seahawks.

The 6-foot-3, 306-pound defensive tackle had 38 total tackles, 14 quarterback hits, 6.5 sacks, a pass defensed and a forced fumble in 16 starts last season.

Reed had a career-high 10.5 sacks in 16 starts in 2018. The Seahawks released Reed on Thursday. He will reunite with former Seahawks teammate Frank Clark on the Chiefs defensive line.