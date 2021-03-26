March 26 (UPI) -- The Washington Football Team has signed free agent wide receiver Adam Humphries.

Washington announced the signing late Thursday. Sources told the Washington Post and ESPN that the pact is for one year.

Humphries, 27, spent the last two seasons with the Tennessee Titans, but was released Feb. 25. The six-year veteran had 23 catches for 238 yards and two touchdowns in seven games last season. He was limited over his two seasons in Tennessee due to ankle injuries and a concussion.

Humphries played his first four seasons for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He had a career-high 76 catches for 816 yards and five touchdowns in 16 games in 2018 for the Buccaneers.

The 5-foot-11, 195-pound slot receiver joins a talented cast of Washington wide receivers that also features Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel. Washington signed Samuel to a three-year, $34.5 million pact in mid-March.

Washington also signed free agent quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick earlier this month.