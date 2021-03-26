March 26 (UPI) -- The Seattle Seahawks have agreed to re-sign defensive end Carlos Dunlap and plan to part ways with defensive tackle Jarran Reed.

Sources told NFL Network, ESPN and the Seattle Times on Thursday that the Seahawks and Dunlap have agreed to a two-year pact worth up to $16.6 million.

Advertisement

Sources told the same news outlets that Reed is expected to be traded or released. He said goodbye to Seahawks fans Thursday on Twitter.

The Seahawks released Dunlap earlier this month to create salary cap space. His previous deal carried a $10.1 million salary and a $14.1 million cap hit for 2021.

RELATED Cowboys expected to move on from DE Aldon Smith

Reed, 28, joined the Seahawks as a second-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. He had 194 total tackles, 22 sacks, six passes defensed, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in 72 career appearances for the franchise.

The Cincinnati Bengals traded Dunlap to the Seahawks in October in exchange for center B.J. Finney and a seventh-round draft pick. The two-time Pro Bowls election had 32 total tackles, 18 quarterback hits, eight tackles for a loss, six sacks and four passes defensed in 15 games last season.

Dunlap entered the league as a second-round pick by the Bengals in the 2010 NFL Draft. He had a career-high 13.5 sacks for the Bengals in 2015.

The Seahawks also signed free agent defensive end Kerry Hyder on Thursday. Hyder had a career-high 8.5 sacks last season for the San Francisco 49ers.