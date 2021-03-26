March 26 (UPI) -- Free-agent running back Leonard Fournette has agreed to a one-year contract to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021.

League sources told ESPN, NFL Media and the Tampa Bay Times on Friday that Fournette's one-year deal is worth $3.25 million. According to the outlets, the agreement can reach $4 million if incentives are met.

The Jacksonville Jaguars released Fournette just days before the 2020 season opener. The Bucs then signed the veteran tailback to a one-year, $2 million contract and put him in a backup role behind Ronald Jones.

Jones was forced to miss Weeks 15 and 16 and the Buccaneers' wild-card game against the Washington Football Team because of multiple injuries. He also was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, which allowed Fournette to step in and record 225 total yards and four touchdowns in that span.

The 26-year-old Fournette finished with 448 total yards in the playoffs. His four postseason touchdowns -- including a 27-yard rushing score in Super Bowl LV -- were the fourth most in franchise history.

With Fournette's return, the Buccaneers are now welcoming back all 22 offensive and defensive starters from their Super Bowl-winning team.

Fournette, who was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2017 draft, has notched 2,998 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns over 49 career regular-season games. He has added 170 receptions for 1,242 yards and two receiving scores.