March 26 (UPI) -- New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore was arrested Thursday night in Cleveland for possession of a loaded handgun that was believed to be stolen, police said.

According to court records, the 24-year-old Lattimore was charged Friday with receiving stolen property, which is a fourth-degree felony in the state of Ohio if the property involved is a firearm or dangerous ordnance.

Advertisement

His bond was set at $5,000, and Lattimore is expected to be released Saturday morning by posting 10% of the bond amount. Cleveland.com reported that he was booked into Cuyahoga County Jail after being detained by the Cleveland Police Department's gang investigators.

Lattimore waived his preliminary hearing, per court records, meaning the case will head to a grand jury to determine whether he will be formally indicted.

Police said Lattimore was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped for multiple traffic violations at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday. During the stop, officers discovered a loaded handgun in Lattimore's possession.

He was arrested on charges of carrying a concealed weapon (failure to notify) and for receiving stolen property after the gun in his possession was later found to be reported as stolen from Euclid, Ohio.

Two other passengers in the vehicle, Kenyon Moon and Maurice Walton, were arrested on suspicion of having weapons under disability. The driver, Carl Willis, was arrested on a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

RELATED Cougars quarterback Zach Wilson shows off arm strength at BYU pro day

"We believe that this was a misunderstanding and that this will become even clearer as new information becomes available and is shared with the authorities," Lattimore's attorney, Marcus Sidoti, said in a statement.

Lattimore, a first-round pick out of Ohio State in 2017, is entering the final year of his rookie contract. He has been selected to three Pro Bowls and was the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2017.