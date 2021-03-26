March 26 (UPI) -- Cougars star quarterback Zach Wilson, widely projected as the No. 2 overall pick in next month's NFL Draft, delivered an impressive performance at BYU's pro day Friday in Provo, Utah.

Wilson only took part in passing drills during the session, with 31 NFL teams in attendance. The Los Angeles Rams were the only team to skip Wilson's pro day.

The 21-year-old quarterback followed a script of 60 passes drawn up by former BYU and NFL signal-caller John Beck. During the workout, Wilson threw an assortment of deep routes, crossing routes, slants, wheels and curls.

Wilson also teased NFL teams with multiple off-balance throws that traveled more than 50 yards, including one that caught the attention of Clemson quarterback and presumptive No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence.

"The goal today was to kind of show what makes me different, the type of throws I can make that I feel like other guys don't practice and don't try to do," Wilson said after his workout. "That was the goal -- to show what makes me different."

Wilson, who measured at 6-foot-2 and weighed 214 pounds, didn't run the 40-yard dash or take part in other field drills because of a hamstring injury. He said he would perform drills on film for teams that requested them.

"We didn't have a combine, so I didn't want to do everything on the pro day and not be able to throw," Wilson said. "That was the most important thing for me."

Wilson, who tossed 33 touchdowns and only three interceptions last season, may have locked up the No. 2 spot ahead of Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields and North Dakota State's Trey Lance following his strong showing Friday.

Lawrence is expected to be taken by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the top pick. The New York Jets currently hold the second selection in the draft, followed by the San Francisco 49ers (third) and Atlanta Falcons (fourth).

