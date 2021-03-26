March 26 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins have agreed to trade the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft to the San Francisco 49ers.

Sources told NFL Network, ESPN and the Miami Herald on Friday that the 49ers will send the Dolphins the No. 12 overall pick in 2021, a third-round pick in 2021 and first-round picks in 2022 and 2023 in exchange for the No. 3 pick.

The 2021 NFL Draft is from April 29 to May 1 in Cleveland.

The Dolphins had taken calls in recent weeks from other teams who were interested in a potential trade for the pick. The 49ers' jump up the draft order indicates they could desire a one of the top college quarterback prospects.

Former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is expected to go to the Jacksonville Jaguars with the No. 1 overall pick in the draft.

The New York Jets have the No. 2 overall pick and could selected a quarterback prospect, if the team chooses to move on from current quarterback Sam Darnold.

Ohio State's Justin Fields, BYU's Zach Wilson, North Dakota State's Trey Lance and Alabama's Mac Jones are among the other top quarterback prospects in the draft class.

Jimmy Garoppolo has been the 49ers' starting quarterback since 2017. He helped the team reach the Super Bowl in 2019, but hasn't played more than six games in a season outside of that campaign. Garoppolo has dealt with numerous injuries during his time in San Francisco.

Garoppolo, 29, has a $24.1 million base salary in 2021 and is signed through 2022. He carries a dead salary cap hit of just $2.8 million this off-season.