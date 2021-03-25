March 25 (UPI) -- The Dallas Cowboys are expected to move on from free agent defensive end Aldon Smith this off-season.

Sources told ESPN, the Dallas Morning News and USA Today on Wednesday that the Cowboys informed Smith that they will not re-sign him.

Smith signed a one-year, $4 million contract with the Cowboys on April 2. The 6-foot-5, 255-pound pass rusher had 48 total tackles, 14 quarterback hits, five sacks, two fumble recoveries, two passes defensed and a touchdown in 16 starts last season.

Smith missed the 2016 through 2019 seasons due to league suspensions. The No. 7 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft played his first four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers and was an All-Pro when he had 19.5 sacks in 2012.

Smith spent the 2015 season with the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders released Smith in 2018.

The Cowboys also agreed to a one-year contract with safety Jayron Kearse on Wednesday. They signed free agent defensive end Tarell Basham earlier this week.