March 24 (UPI) -- The Washington Football Team could keep its current name permanently, despite previous plans to rebrand under a new name, team president Jason Wright said.

Wright commented on the name for an article published Tuesday on ESPN. He cited popularity for a reason why the current name could remain.

"There are a set of folks that have warmed to the Washington Football Team," Wright said. "Some of the things that are emerging from that are the Washington Football Team has something that ties deeply to our history.

"It feels like that isn't jettisoning all the things we have been in the past, whereas something that's completely new might feel that way.

"It's important for a substantial part of our fan base to feel that this is a continuation of something versus a complete reset, something brand new."

Washington announced in July that it would conduct a "thorough review" of its old name amid longtime criticism from Native American activists. The team also faced pressure from advertisers and FedEx, which holds the naming rights to the team's stadium in Landover, Md.

The team used the old name for 87 years and announced July 23 that it would retire the Redskins name. It has launched a rebranding campaign.

Washington did not change its burgundy and gold color scheme last season, but altered its helmets, which previously featured a Native American man.

Wright said a chance remains that the team will announce a new name during the 2021 season.

Washington has received 15,000 submissions for potential new names and logos. The team will continue to accept ideas through April 5.