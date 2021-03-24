March 24 (UPI) -- The New York Jets reached an agreement Wednesday with former San Francisco 49ers running back Tevin Coleman on a one-year contract.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media that Coleman's one-year deal can be worth up to $2 million. The 49ers have yet to confirm the agreement, which is pending a physical.

Advertisement

Coleman will reunite with former 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, who became the Jets' new head coach earlier this off-season. Coleman is the first 49ers free agent to join Saleh in New York.

Former 49ers assistant Mike LaFleur followed Saleh to the Jets and will serve as the team's offensive coordinator this season, meaning Coleman will be familiar with the scheme.

The 27-year-old Coleman will join a young Jets backfield that includes Ty Johnson, La'Mical Perine and Josh Adams. New York also could decide to select a running back in next month's NFL Draft.

Coleman's best year came in 2018 with the Atlanta Falcons. During that season, he ran for 800 yards and four touchdowns.

Coleman, however, was limited to only 22 games over the past two seasons due to injuries. He played in just eight games -- with only 63 offensive snaps -- in 2020, recording a career-worst 53 rushing yards on 28 carries.

The Jets also agreed to a one-year, $1.3 million contract with former Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman Vinny Curry on Wednesday. New York has signed 11 players in free agency this year.