March 24 (UPI) -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers continued their quest to retain their Super Bowl roster Wednesday with contract agreements for offensive tackle Donovan Smith and defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh.

Sources told NFL Network, ESPN and The Athletic that the team agreed to a two-year, $31.8 million pact with Smith and are finalizing a one-year, $10 million contract with Suh.

Suh's pact includes $9 million in guarantees and additional incentives. Smith's extension includes $30 million in guarantees over the next two seasons.

The Buccaneers, who beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7 in Tampa, Fla., have agreed to several deals with players from that team over the last two weeks.

Quarterback Tom Brady, wide receiver Chris Godwin, linebackers Lavonte David and Shaq Barrett, tight end Rob Gronkowski and kicker Ryan Succop are among those the NFC South squad has retained this off-season.

Wide receiver Antonio Brown and running back Leonard Fournette are among the top players who have yet to re-sign with the Super Bowl champions.

Smith, 27, joined the Buccaneers as a second-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-6, 338-pound offensive lineman started 94 of the Buccaneers' 96 regular-season games over the last six years.

Suh, a five-time Pro Bowl selection, joined the Buccaneers in 2019. The 2010 Defensive Rookie of the Year and three-time All-Pro has also played for the Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Rams. Suh, 34, missed just two starts in his 11-year NFL career.

Suh had 44 total tackles, 19 quarterback hits, nine tackles for a loss, six sacks, two passes defensed and a forced fumble in 16 starts last season.