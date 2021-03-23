March 23 (UPI) -- The Pittsburgh Steelers released starting cornerback Steven Nelson after two seasons, the team announced Tuesday.

The move, which saves the Steelers more than $8 million in salary-cap space, came less than an hour after Nelson asked the Steelers not to hold him "hostage."

Shortly after his release, Nelson posted another message on social media and thanked the organization for granting his wish.

"Pittsburgh much love I appreciate the opportunity and the relationships I gained along the way. Respect to a Class A organization from top down," Nelson wrote on Twitter. "Thank you to my day 1 supporters and can't forget my haters you motivate me more than you know."

We have terminated the contract of CB Steven Nelson.https://t.co/P87W9ulmyJ— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) March 23, 2021

The Steelers' decision to part ways with Nelson was expected after the franchise granted the cornerback permission to seek a trade last week, according to ESPN. Pittsburgh, however, was unable to find a trade partner and opted to release him.

The Kansas City Chiefs selected Nelson in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft out of Oregon State. He spent his first four seasons in Kansas City before signing a three-year, $25.5 million contract with the Steelers in March 2019.

Nelson started 30 games over two seasons for the Steelers. He recorded 48 total tackles, two interceptions and nine passes defensed last season.

The 28-year-old Nelson has notched 291 tackles, one forced fumble, four fumble recoveries, seven picks and 52 pass breakups across 82 career games with the Chiefs and Steelers.