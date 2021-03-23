March 23 (UPI) -- The Cincinnati Bengals have signed veteran cornerback and former first-round pick Eli Apple to a one-year contract, the team announced Tuesday.

The Bengals didn't disclose financial details of the agreement.

Advertisement

Apple, who was the No. 10 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, was briefly with the Carolina Panthers last season after previous stints with the New Orleans Saints and New York Giants, who drafted him out of Ohio State.

The 25-year-old Apple signed a one-year, $3 million contract with the Panthers before the 2020 season. He battled injuries throughout his lone season in Carolina and was active for only two games before being released in October.

Before signing with the Panthers, Apple played two seasons in New Orleans. He started 25 games for the Saints from 2018-19.

Apple joins a Bengals secondary that has been massively overhauled this off-season. Cincinnati signed cornerbacks Chidobe Awuzie and Mike Hilton last week.

In 57 career games with the Giants, Saints and Panthers, Apple has recorded 237 total tackles, three forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries, three interceptions and 33 passes defensed.