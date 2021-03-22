March 22 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Rams have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson.

Los Angeles announced the agreement Sunday.

The Philadelphia Eagles released Jackson on Feb. 19. He had spent his last two seasons with the NFC East franchise. Jackson, 34, had 14 catches for 236 yards and one score in five games last season. He has appeared in just eight games over the last two seasons due to injury issues.

The Long Beach, Calif., native played at collegiately at California and was a second-round pick by the Eagles in the 2008 NFL Draft. The three-time Pro Bowl selection signed with the Washington Football Team in 2014 and later joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2018. He then returned to Philadelphia in 2019, where he served as a speedy field stretcher for former Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz.

Jackson has 612 catches for 10,656 yards and 56 receiving touchdowns in 160 career appearances. He also has four rushing touchdowns and four punt returns for touchdowns during his 13-year NFL tenure.

He will lineup alongside fellow Rams wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods and provide a deep threat for quarterback Matthew Stafford in Los Angeles.