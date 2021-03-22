March 22 (UPI) -- The New York Giants signed former Tennessee Titans cornerback Adoree' Jackson to a multiyear contract, the team announced Monday.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media that Jackson's deal is for three years and $39 million. According to the outlets, the agreement -- which has a max value of $44.5 million -- includes $26.5 million in guarantees and more than $20 million fully guaranteed.

The Giants later confirmed the signing, but the team didn't disclose terms of the contract.

The acquisition of Jackson is the Giants' second big move in the past three days. New York signed former Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay to a four-year, $72 million deal over the weekend.

The Titans recently released Jackson, who was a first-round pick in the 2017 draft out of USC. ESPN reported that Jackson was in high demand, with the Philadelphia Eagles in the hunt for his services until the final moments. He was scheduled to visit Philadelphia after meeting with the Giants on Monday.

Jackson is expected to start alongside Pro Bowl cornerback James Bradberry in 2021. Jackson also has the ability to play in the slot and serve as a kick returner.

The 25-year-old Jackson started 41 of 46 games with the Titans, but he was limited to three games last season because of a knee injury. He recorded 12 total tackles in the 2020 season.

Jackson has notched 200 tackles, two interceptions, three forced fumbles and 33 passes defensed in his four-year career.