March 19 (UPI) -- Pro Bowl wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster has agreed to re-sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers on a one-year deal.

Smith-Schuster confirmed his decision to return to the Steelers on Friday. In a post on social media, the wideout wrote: "This is my home, they're gonna need a wrecking ball to take me outta here!"

Smith-Schuster, who was selected in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of USC, becomes only the third receiver in the modern era to earn a second contract with the Steelers, joining Hines Ward and Antonio Brown.

"Can't say it enough, I love you Pittsburgh," Smith-Schuster wrote on Twitter. "Came in here a young 20 year old and you guys embraced me from the moment I got here. So much love. Had my back thru everything, all the struggles and success. So hard to leave. See you this fall in Heinz we're goin crazy!!!"

RELATED NFL launches investigation into allegations against Texans QB Deshaun Watson

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media that Smith-Schuster took a lesser deal to remain in Pittsburgh. According to the outlets, his one-year contract is worth $8 million.

Smith-Schuster received larger offers from the Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles and the AFC North rival Baltimore Ravens. The 2018 Pro Bowler, however, wanted to stay with the Steelers and took significantly less money to do so.

NFL Media reported that Baltimore offered Smith-Schuster $9 million, plus $4 million in incentives, while the Chiefs offered him $8 million, plus $3 million in incentives.

The 24-year-old Smith-Schuster recorded 97 catches for 831 yards and nine touchdowns last season.

In four NFL seasons, he has notched 308 receptions for 3,726 yards and 26 touchdowns over 58 career games.