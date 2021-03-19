March 19 (UPI) -- Free agent center David Andrews has agreed to return to the New England Patriots.

Sources told NFL Network, The Athletic and ESPN on Thursday that the veteran offensive lineman agreed to a four-year deal with the AFC East franchise.

Andrews, 28, started 12 games last season for the Patriots. The two-time Super Bowl champion started 16 games in 2018. He missed the 2019 season due to blood clots in his lungs.

Andrews joined the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2015. He has appeared in 72 games and has 69 starts in his six seasons with New England.

The Patriots also signed center Ted Karras earlier this week to a one-year deal. They also acquired offensive tackle Trent Brown in a trade this week from the Las Vegas Raiders.