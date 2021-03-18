March 18 (UPI) -- The Washington Football Team has agreed to a $34.5 million contract with free agent wide receiver Curtis Samuel.

Samuel's agents at Athletes First confirmed the agreement Wednesday on Instagram. Samuel's contract with Washington is for three years.

Samuel, 24, had a career-high 851 yards on 77 receptions last season. He also had three receiving scores and two rushing touchdowns in 15 games in 2020.

The Ohio State product entered the league in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Samuel scored seven touchdowns in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

Samuel played his first four seasons with the Carolina Panthers, but now will line up alongside wide receiver Terry McLaurin in Washington. McLaurin and Samuel were teammates for two seasons at Ohio State.