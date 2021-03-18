March 18 (UPI) -- Former Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky agreed to a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, the team announced.

Trubisky's deal is expected to be worth $2.5 million, according to NFL Media. The Bills didn't reveal the terms of the agreement.

Bills general manager Brandon Beane told reporters the signing is a "reset" for Trubisky, who will serve as the backup to franchise quarterback Josh Allen. He noted that he doesn't expect Trubisky to be a long-term option behind Allen.

"I don't know what went on in Chicago, but he started 50 games," Beane said of Trubisky on Thursday. "... I think the label has been put on Mitchell from afar that maybe he doesn't deserve it. This is a reset for him. We don't expect him to be here long term."

The 26-year-old Trubisky, who was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 draft, started last season as the Bears' starter before losing the job to Nick Foles in Week 3. Trubisky reclaimed the starting job in Week 12, finishing the season with 2,055 yards, 16 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Trubisky posted a 29-21 record as the Bears' starting quarterback. He recorded 10,609 passing yards with 64 touchdowns and 37 interceptions while completing 64% of his throws. He also ran for 1,057 yards and eight touchdowns.

He was a Pro Bowl selection in 2018 when he set career highs in passing yards (3,223) and touchdown passes (24).