March 18 (UPI) -- The Chicago Bears plan to release two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Kyle Fuller in a cost-cutting move.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media that Chicago will save about $14 million in salary-cap space with the release of Fuller. He was entering the final year of his contract and set to count $20 million against the cap this year. The Bears will eat $6 million in dead money.

The Bears' plan to cut Fuller didn't take shape until after the transaction wire Thursday, according to NFL Media, meaning other teams possibly could acquire him in a trade before his impending release Friday.

A similar situation occurred earlier this week when the Las Vegas Raiders agreed to trade Pro Bowl offensive lineman Rodney Hudson to the Arizona Cardinals. Prior to the trade, the Raiders planned to release Hudson.

Chicago selected Fuller with the No. 14 overall pick in the 2014 draft out of Virginia Tech. He was named to the Pro Bowl in 2018 and 2019.

Fuller has recorded 390 total tackles, 19 interceptions, four forced fumbles and 82 passes defensed over 96 career games. He missed the entire 2016 season because of a lingering knee issue.

The 29-year-old Fuller set a career high with seven interceptions in 2018.