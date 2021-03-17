March 17 (UPI) -- The Arizona Cardinals have agreed to a one-year contract with longtime Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green.

Sources told NFL Network and ESPN that the Cardinals and Green agreed to the contract Wednesday. Green's one-year pact includes $6 million in guarantees, but he can earn more than $2 million in incentives.

Green, 32, had a career-low 523 yards on 47 receptions in 16 games last season. He also had a career-low two touchdown receptions in 2020.

The seven-time Pro Bowl selection had five-consecutive seasons with at least 1,000 receiving yards to start his career. He has had just one season with at least 1,000 yards since 2015.

Green, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, ranks second in Bengals history with 649 catches for 9,430 receiving yards and 65 scores in 127 appearances. Former Bengals wide receiver Chad Johnson is the franchise leader in each of those three categories.

Green will join a Cardinals wide receiver group led by All-Pro pass-catcher DeAndre Hopkins. Veteran wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, an 11-time Pro Bowl selection, is a free agent this off-season and has has not said if he will return to the Cardinals.