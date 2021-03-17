March 17 (UPI) -- Eight-time Pro Bowl cornerback Patrick Peterson has agreed to a short-term contract with the Minnesota Vikings.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media on Wednesday that Peterson is signing a one-year, $10 million deal with the Vikings. The team has yet to confirm the agreement, which is pending a physical.

The 30-year-old Peterson will leave the Arizona Cardinals as one of the best cornerbacks in team history. He was named to eight consecutive Pro Bowls, starting with his rookie year in 2011 and ending in 2018.

Peterson was ineligible for the Pro Bowl in the 2019 season due to a six-game suspension for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing drugs. He started all 128 games in the first eight seasons of his NFL career before being suspended.

In 2020, Peterson was named to the 2010s All-Decade Team by the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Peterson played all 16 regular-season games last season. He recorded 61 total tackles, three interceptions and eight passes defensed in 2020.

The former No. 5 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft has notched 28 interceptions in his career.