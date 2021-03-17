March 17 (UPI) -- The Detroit Lions are finalizing a trade for Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Michael Brockers and have agreed to sign veteran running back Jamaal Williams.

Sources told NFL Network, ESPN and The Athletic that the deals are expected to become official at the start of the new league year at 4 p.m. EDT Wednesday.

Williams is expected to sign a two-year deal worth up to $7.5 million.

Brockers joined the Rams as the No. 14 overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft. He had 51 total tackles, 10 quarterback hits, five sacks and five tackles for a loss in 15 starts last season. He has 28 sacks and 48 tackles for a loss in 138 career appearances.

Brockers has a $6.5 million base salary and a $1.5 million roster bonus in 2021. He signed a three-year, $24 million extension with the Rams on March 27, 2020.

Williams joined the Green Bay Packers in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He had 741 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns in 14 games last season. Williams has spent most of his career in a backup role.

He had a career-high 818 yards from scrimmage and six scores in his first season with the Packers.