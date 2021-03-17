March 17 (UPI) -- The Buffalo Bills have agreed to contracts with free agent wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders and punter Matt Haack.

The Bills announced Tuesday that they signed Haack to a three-year contract. Sources told NFL Network that the pact is worth up to $7 million and includes $3.25 million in guarantees. Sanders confirmed Tuesday on Twitter that he agreed to a one-year deal with the AFC East franchise.

Advertisement

"Bills mafia: let's goooooooo," Sanders tweeted.

The New Orleans Saints announced Tuesday that Sanders' contract with the team has been terminated, but he has not officially been released. His release is expected to be finalized after the start of the new league year at 4 p.m. EDT Wednesday.

Sanders, 34, had 61 catches for 726 yards and five touchdowns in 14 games last season for the Saints. He joined the team as a free agent last off-season. The two-time Pro Bowl selection was traded from the Denver Broncos to the San Francisco 49ers in 2019.

Sanders had a career-high 101 catches for 1,404 yards and nine scores when he played with Peyton Manning in 2014 with the Broncos.

Haack, 26, entered the league in 2017 as an undrafted free agent signing by the Miami Dolphins. He never missed a game during his four-year tenure with the AFC East franchise. Haack averaged 44.7 yards per punt last season. He averaged a career-best 45 yards per punt in 2019.