March 16 (UPI) -- Veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick has agreed to sign with the Washington Football Team.

Sources told NFL Network, The Athletic and ESPN on Monday that Fitzpatrick has agreed to a one-year, $10 million contract with the NFC East franchise.

Fitzpatrick, 38, completed a career-high 68.5% of his passes for 2,091 yards, 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions in nine games last season for the Miami Dolphins. The 16-year veteran also had a 4-3 record as a starter in 2020.

Fitzpatrick entered the league as a seventh-round pick in the 2005 NFL Draft. The Harvard product played his first two seasons for the St. Louis Rams. Fitzpatrick also has played for the Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans, Houston Texans, New York Jets and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He'll join a Washington quarterback room that also includes Kyle Allen and Taylor Heinicke and is the favorite to win the starting job in 2021.

Fitzpatrick's pact can't become official until the start of free agency at 4 p.m. EDT Wednesday.