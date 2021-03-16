March 16 (UPI) -- Former Cincinnati Bengals and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton agreed to a short-term contract with the Chicago Bears on Tuesday.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media that Dalton is signing a one-year, $10 million deal with the Bears. According to the outlets, the three-time Pro Bowl selection can earn another $3 million in incentives.

ESPN reported that the Bears aggressively pursued Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, who previously listed Chicago as a preferred destination if a trade occurred. The Bears, however, were informed that Seattle isn't trading him at this time.

The 33-year-old Dalton spent the 2020 season with the Cowboys after a nine-year run as the Bengals' starting quarterback. The backup signal-caller was thrust into a starter role when Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle in Week 5 against the New York Giants.

In 11 appearances (nine starts) with the Cowboys, Dalton posted a 4-5 record and threw for 2,170 yards, adding 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Dalton, who was selected in the second round by the Bengals in the 2011 draft, has recorded 33,763 passing yards with 218 touchdowns and 126 interceptions in his NFL career.

The Bears alternated between Mitchell Trubisky and Nick Foles at quarterback last season. Trubisky, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 draft, is now a free agent after Chicago declined to pick up his fifth-year option. Foles remains on the team's roster.