March 16 (UPI) -- The Cincinnati Bengals have agreed to a contract with free agent defensive end Trey Hendrickson.

Sources told ESPN, NFL Network and the Cincinnati Enquirer on Monday that Hendrickson agreed to a four-year, $60 million pact with the AFC North franchise. The Bengals can't make the signing official until the start of free agency at 4 p.m. EDT Wednesday.

Hendrickson, 26, had a career-high 13.5 sacks, 25 tackles, 25 quarterback hits, 12 tackles for a loss, a pass defensed and a forced fumble in 15 starts last season for the New Orleans Saints.

The 6-foot-4, 270-pound pass rusher had 4.5 sacks in 13 games in 2019.

Hendrickson entered the league as a third-round pick by the Saints in the 2017 NFL Draft. The Florida Atlantic product was not a starter for his first two NFL seasons.

The Bengals made the move upon losing defensive end Carl Lawson in free agency Monday to the New York Jets. Hendrickson was one of the top free agent pass rushers on the market.