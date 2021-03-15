March 15 (UPI) -- The New England Patriots reached agreements with former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor and three other players Monday.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media that New England -- in addition to Agholor -- is adding former Tennessee Titans tight end Jonnu Smith, ex-Baltimore Ravens pass-rusher Matthew Judon and former San Francisco 49ers wideout Kendrick Bourne.

Before agreeing to give Agholor a two-year, $26 million deal Monday night, the Patriots reached an agreement with Smith on a four-year, $50 million contract. The team also agreed to a three-year, $22.5 million deal with Bourne.

Judon, who was the first player to agree to terms with the franchise Monday, is receiving the largest deal out of the four agreements. According to ESPN, the Patriots are giving him a four-year, $56 million contract, including $32 million guaranteed.

RELATED Patriots to trade veteran OT Marcus Cannon to Texans

Agholor, a first-round pick in the 2015 draft out of USC, signed a one-year deal with the Raiders in March 2020. The 27-year-old wideout spent his first five NFL seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles.

In 16 games last season, Agholor recorded 48 receptions for a career-best 896 receiving yards. He also tied his career high with eight touchdown grabs.

Smith, who was selected by the Titans in the third round of the 2017 draft, notched 358 yards and a career-high seven touchdowns on 32 catches last season, his fourth in Tennessee.

Judon tallied 50 tackles and six sacks over 14 games with the Ravens last year. He was a fifth-round pick by the Ravens in 2016.

Bourne, who played his first four seasons in San Francisco, ended the 2020 season with a career-best 49 receptions for 667 yards and two touchdowns.