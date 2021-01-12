Jan. 12 (UPI) -- The Seattle Seahawks and offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer have parted ways after three seasons.

The Seahawks announced the move Tuesday, citing "philosophical differences" as the reason for Schottenheimer's departure.

"Brian Schottenheimer is a fantastic person and coach, and we thank him for the last three years," the team said in a statement. "Citing philosophical differences, we have parted ways."

The Seahawks scored the most points in franchise history this year, but the team's offense sputtered in the second half of the season and playoffs. Seattle led the NFL in offensive scoring at 34 points per game over the first nine weeks of the 2020-21 campaign, but that average plummeted to 22.6 points per game over the last eight weeks of the season.

The Los Angeles Rams earned a 30-20 win over the Seahawks on Saturday in the wild-card round to eliminate Seattle from the postseason. In that game, star quarterback Russell Wilson completed just 11 of 27 passes for 174 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

"Schotty... I'm grateful for how much you meant to me over the past three years," Wilson wrote on social media Tuesday. "God blessed me with you, we won a lot of games, threw a lot of touchdowns and had a blast in meetings and our bible studies. The best days are ahead for you."

The 47-year-old Schottenheimer served as quarterbacks coach for the Indianapolis Colts from 2016-17 before joining the Seahawks in 2018. Prior to his stint with the Colts, he was the offensive coordinator for the then-St. Louis Rams (2012-14) and New York Jets (2006-11).