The Cleveland Browns won the AFC Wild Card
game against the Pittsburgh Steelers 48-37 in a nearly empty Heinz Field in Pittsburgh on Sunday. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo
The Steelers' Jordan Dangerfield bows his head following the 48-37 Browns win. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo
The Browns' Donovan Peoples-Jones (L) celebrates his touchdown. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo
The Steelers' Eric Ebron (L) is chased by the Browns' Myles Garrett out of bounds. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo
The Steelers' James Conner (R) tries to hold onto the ball with pressure from the Browns. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo
The Browns' M.J. Stewart (R) intercepts a Ben Roethlisberger pass. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo
The Browns' race to recover a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo
The Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster (C) has a pass interrupted by the Browns' Andrew Sendejo. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Tom Brady (R) and head coach Bruce Arians shake hands after the Buccaneers defeated
the Washington Football Team 31-23 on Saturday at FedEx Field in Landover, Md. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Washington's Logan Thomas (L) is unable to make an attempted first down catch under pressure from the Buccaneers' defenders. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
Brady (R) hugs Cameron Brate in the second half of a wild card playoff game. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Washington's Taylor Heinicke (C) runs against the Buccaneers. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Heinicke (R) dives into the end zone to score against the Buccaneers. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
Heinicke (4) celebrates after throwing an 11-yard touchdown pass to Steven Sims Jr. against the Buccaneers. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
The Buccaneers' Cameron Brate (C) is stopped by Washington Football Team defenders Jeremy Reaves (L) and Kendall Fuller. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
Washington's Cam Sims brings in a pass against the Buccaneers. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
The Buccaneers' Leonard Fournette (C) runs against Washington. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) celebrates with teammate Chris Godwin (R) after a 36-yard touchdown against during the first half. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
Brady throws to Antonio Brown for a 36-yard touchdown. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
The Buccaneers' Antonio Brown (L) scores in front of Washington's Jimmy Moreland (C) and Ronald Darby on a 36-yard touchdown. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
Washington's Steven Sims Jr. brings in an 11-yard touchdown. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Washington's Logan Thomas (R) misses a pass. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Brady throws downfield. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
Heinicke (L) celebrates a quarterback keeper touchdown. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
A Washington Football Team security official keeps watch from the stands near cardboard cutouts arranged in a social distancing pattern. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo