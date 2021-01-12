Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Indianapolis Colts offensive lineman Anthony Castonzo has opted to retire after playing 10 seasons in the NFL, he announced Tuesday.

"I feel extremely fortunate. I feel like I put everything I had for 10 years into the game, and I have no regrets," Castonzo told reporters. "That is what has allowed me to be at peace with this retirement, is that I'm going away and I have not a single regret that I can think of."

Castonzo, who was selected in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft, started all 144 games in which he appeared in during his career. The Colts posted a 4-13 record in the games he missed.

"If you would have told me after [rookie] training camp that I would have a 10-year career, I would have laughed in your face," said Castonzo, who added that his decision to retire is final. "... I made the decision. I'm sticking to it."

Castonzo contemplated retirement after the 2019 season, but the veteran left tackle decided to keep playing. He signed a two-year contract with the Colts last off-season, but he noted that he planned to take his playing status one year at a time.

The 32-year-old Castonzo missed four games this season because of knee and ankle injuries. The Colts announced Dec. 30 that he would miss the rest of the regular season and the playoffs following ankle surgery.