Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Veteran offensive tackle Jared Veldheer is signing a short-term contract with the Green Bay Packers, setting him up to make history this weekend.

ESPN and NFL Media reported the signing Monday, with the move coming just days after Veldheer started at left tackle for the Indianapolis Colts in their wild-card loss to the Buffalo Bills on Saturday.

Veldheer would become the first player in league history to play postseason games for two different teams in the same season if he appears in the Packers' NFC divisional-round game against the Los Angeles Rams this weekend.

The 33-year-old offensive lineman is allowed to sign with the Packers because he was on the Colts' practice squad and was elevated only for Indianapolis' postseason game against the Bills over the weekend. He also will be permitted to practice immediately because he was in the Colts' COVID-19 testing protocol.

Veldheer started for the Packers at right tackle in last year's NFC divisional round against the Seattle Seahawks.

The Packers lost star left tackle David Bakhtiari to a major knee injury in the days leading up to their regular-season finale. Green Bay started Billy Turner at left tackle in place of Bakhtiari and moved Rick Wagner to right tackle.

Veldheer is expected to serve as the top backup tackle for the playoffs, but Wagner has been battling a knee injury that forced him to miss practice during last week's bye. If Wagner is unable to play, Veldheer could move into the starting lineup.

Green Bay is set to host the Rams at 4:35 p.m. EST Saturday at Lambeau Field.