Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles on Monday fired Doug Pederson, just three seasons after he coached the team to a Super Bowl title.

"Coach Pederson and I had the opportunity to sit down and discuss what that collective vision would look like moving forward," Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said in a statement released by the team.

Advertisement

"After taking some time to reflect on these conversations, I believe it is in both of our best interests to part ways."

The Eagles posted a 4-11-1 record under Pederson in 2020 after they had a winning record and made the playoffs in each of their previous three seasons. Philadelphia lost seven of its final eight games this season to finish in last place in the NFC East.

"It has been an absolute honor serving as head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles," Pederson said. "As difficult as it is to say goodbye, I will always look back on my time here with appreciation and respect."

Pederson, 52, was hired as Eagles coach in 2016 after he spent his previous three seasons as offensive coordinator of the Kansas City Chiefs. The Eagles went 7-9 in his first season before a 13-3 campaign and Super Bowl run in 2017. Philadelphia posted 9-7 records in 2018 and 2019.

"As the leader of this organization, it is imperative for me to do what I believe is best for everyone as we look ahead to the future and move into our next chapter," Lurie said.

"I know that we have work to do to get back to where we want to be, but I also believe that we have an exceptionally strong group of people in this organization who can help set us up for future success."

The Eagles ranked No. 26 in points scored and No. 20 in points allowed in 2020. The Eagles' move to fire Pederson comes a week after defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz also announced he will not return next season.

The Eagles own the No. 6 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.