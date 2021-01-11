Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Buffalo Bills running back Zack Moss will be out for the remainder of the postseason because of an ankle injury, the team announced Monday.

Moss injured his ankle during the team's 27-24 wild-card win over the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday. He started for the Bills but was carted off the field after a run late in the fourth quarter.

"Zack being out, we'll look at guys on our roster that we have a lot of confidence in -- T.J. [Yeldon] and Antonio [Williams] and [practice squad player] Christian [Wade] there -- so we'll take a look at what our options are. And like I said, we've got a lot of confidence in all three of those guys," Bills head coach Sean McDermott told reporters Monday.

Playing alongside tailback Devin Singletary, Moss recorded 576 total yards and five touchdowns during his rookie season in 2020. He missed three games early in the season due to a toe injury, but he has played in every game since.

Moss' absence pushes Singletary into a nearly every-down role going forward. The Bills also could give additional snaps to Yeldon, Williams or Taiwan Jones.

The Bills (14-3) are scheduled to host Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens (12-5) in the AFC divisional round on Saturday night.