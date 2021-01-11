Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said he'll decide this off-season if he wants to end his decorated NFL career.

"I hope the Steelers want me back, if that's the way we go," Roethlisberger told reporters on Sunday after the team exited the playoffs with a first-round loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Advertisement

"There will be a lot of discussions, but now is not the time for that."

Roethlisberger, 38, completed 47 of 68 passes for 501 yards, four scores and four interceptions in the 48-37 setback on Sunday in Pittsburgh. The six-time Pro Bowl selection completed 65.6% of his throws for 3,803 yards, 33 scores and 10 interceptions in 15 starts this season.

The Steelers began the season with an 11-0 record before they lost five of their final six games. Roethlisberger threw 12 touchdown passes and eight interceptions over his final five starts.

"[The decision to retire] starts with me and God and a lot of praying," Roethlisberger said. "There will be a lot of talking with my family."

Roethlisberger signed a two-year contract extension in 2019 and is tied to the team through the 2021 season.

The two-time Super Bowl champion ranks No. 7 all-time in career passing yards and No. 8 in touchdown passes. The 17-year veteran ranks No. 4 on the all-time wins list, with 169 career victories as a starter in the regular season and postseason.