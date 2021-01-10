Jan. 10 (UPI) -- The New Orleans Saints earned a 21-9 wild-card win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome to reach the NFC divisional round.

Saints quarterback Drew Brees completed 28 of 39 passes for 265 yards and two touchdowns to set up a showdown against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the divisional round next weekend.

Alvin Kamara, who sat out New Orleans' regular-season finale and missed practice this past week due to COVID-19 protocols, rushed for 99 yards and added a 3-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to clinch the victory for the Saints (13-4).

The Bears (8-9) kept the game close in the first half, but the Saints started to pull away in the third quarter with methodical drives that consumed large portions of the clock. Brees capped the Saints' first drive of the second half -- which lasted almost eight minutes -- with a 6-yard touchdown pass to tailback Latavius Murray.

After a three-and-out by the Bears, the Saints went on another long drive that spanned nearly nine minutes and ended with Kamara's 3-yard rushing score. The touchdown gave the Saints a 21-3 lead with under nine minutes left in the fourth quarter and put the game out of reach.

Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky was 19 of 29 passing for 199 yards and one touchdown. He connected with veteran tight end Jimmy Graham for a 19-yard touchdown as time expired.

The Saints' matchup against the Buccaneers next weekend will be the teams' third meeting this season. New Orleans won each game by double digits.

This week in the National Football League License Photo Washington Football Team's Kamren Curl celebrates with teammates after making an interception against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Sunday. Washington defeated the Eagles 20-14 to win the NFC East Division with a record of 7-9. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | Washington's Alex Smith walks off of the field wearing a NFC East Division Championship hat. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Washington's Logan Thomas celebrates after he catches a 13-yard touchdown. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Washington's Jeremy Reaves (L) makes an interception. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo New England Patriots' Sony Michel (L) celebrates his 31-yard touchdown reception with James White against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., on Sunday. The Patriots defeated the Jets 28-14. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo The Patriots' Cam Newton dodges a tackle by the Jets' Bryce Hall on a keeper. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo The Jets' Bryce Hager (L) chases the Patriots' Jakobi Meyers on a reception. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo The Patriots' Devin Asiasi (L) is congratulated by N'Keal Harry after Asiasi scored on a 26-yard touchdown reception. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo The Jets' Sam Darnold throws a pass. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo Chicago Bears' Darnell Mooney (top) makes a driving catch against Green Bay Packers Darnell Savage at Soldier Field in Chicago on Sunday. The Packers defeated the Chicago Bears 35-16. Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo The Bears' DeAndre Houston-Carson (C) recovers the fumble by the Packers. Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo The Bears' Josh Woods (L) tackles the Packers' Allen Lazard. Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo The Bears' Cole Kmet (L) catches a pass against the Packers. Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo The Packers' wide receiver Lazard (L) and Dominique Dafney (C) celebrate Dafney's second-quarter touchdown. Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo The Packers' Kevin King (L) tackles the Bears' Darnell Mooney. Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo Kansas City Chiefs' Byron Pringle (C) drives down the field against the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Sunday. The Chargers defeated the Chiefs 38-21. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo The Chiefs' Demarcus Robinson (L) attempts to avoid the Chargers' Chris Harris. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo The Chiefs' Demarcus Robinson leaps at the first down marker against the Chargers. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo The Chargers' Kalen Ballage (C) leaps over the Chiefs' Juan Thornhill. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo The Chiefs' Chad Henne (R) fakes a handoff to Darwin Thompson. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo A Chiefs fan impersonates the Chiefs' head coach Andy Reid during the game. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo The Chiefs' Demarcus Robinson (L) attempts to avoid the Chargers' Tevaughn Campbell. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo The Chiefs' Darwin Thompson (R) walks in a touchdown. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo Los Angeles Rams' Jalen Ramsey (L) knocks the ball away from Arizona Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins (C) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., on Sunday. The Rams defeated the Cardinals 18-7. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo The Rams' Cam Akers (R) is stripped of the ball by the Cardinals' Isaiah Simmons. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo Injured Rams quarterback Jared Goff watches the game. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo The Cardinals' Jonathan Ward scores a touchdown against the Rams. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo