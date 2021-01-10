Jan. 10 (UPI) -- The Cleveland Browns earned their first playoff win since 1994 with a 48-37 wild-card triumph over the division rival Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night at Heinz Field.

The Browns jumped out to a 28-0 lead in the first quarter and held on after halftime to punch their ticket to the AFC divisional round next weekend. The franchise's last postseason victory came against the New England Patriots on Jan. 1, 1995, when current Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was in the same position with the Browns.

Cleveland will play the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs in the next round for a chance to reach the AFC Championship Game.

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield completed 21 of 34 passes for 263 yards and three touchdowns. Pro Bowl running back Nick Chubb had 18 carries for 76 yards, while backup tailback Kareem Hunt recorded 48 yards and two touchdowns on eight rushes.

Steelers signal-caller Ben Roethlisberger was 47 of 68 passing for 501 yards. He threw four touchdowns and four interceptions.

Pittsburgh running back James Conner ran 11 times for 37 yards and a score. Receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Diontae Johnson combined for 24 receptions, 274 yards and a touchdown.