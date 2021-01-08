Jan. 8 (UPI) -- The road to Super Bowl LV starts this weekend as a dozen NFL teams compete in the first round of the playoffs. A wealth of NBA and college basketball games and a PGA Tour tournament also pack the weekend sports slate.

Patrick Mahomes and the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and Aaron Rodgers' Green Bay Packers have the weekend off as the top two seeds earned first-round byes for the NFL playoffs. The other teams that made the NFL's new 14-team format face off Saturday and Sunday.

Quarterback Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills host the Indianapolis Colts in the first game of the 2021 postseason. That AFC matchup kicks off at 1:05 p.m. EST Saturday and airs on CBS.

The Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks launch the NFC portion of the playoff bracket. That game kicks off at 4:40 p.m. EST Saturday on Fox.

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers then face the Washington Football Team in Saturday's nightcap. That game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. EST on NBC.

Reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson leads his Baltimore Ravens into Nashville for the first of three playoff games Sunday. The Ravens and Tennessee Titans battle at 1:05 p.m. EST on ESPN.

The New Orleans Saints host the Chicago Bears in the final NFC game of the weekend. That game starts at 4:40 p.m. EST and airs on CBS.

The Pittsburgh Steelers then host the Cleveland Browns in an AFC Wild Card matchup at 8:15 p.m. EST on NBC.

PGA Tour event

Many of the world's top golfers are in Maui, Hawaii, this week for the 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions. The tournament teed off Thursday.

World No. 1 Dustin Johnson and No. 3 Justin Thomas are in one of the featured groups. No. 2 Jon Rahm and No. 6 Xander Schauffele are in another.

Second- and third-round play airs from 6 to 10 p.m. EST Friday and Saturday, respectively, on Golf Channel. Sunday's final round airs from 4 to 6 p.m. EST on NBC and from 6 to 8 p.m. EST on Golf Channel.

No. 5 Bryson DeChambeau, No. 7 Collin Morikawa, No. 9 Patrick Cantlay, No. 11 Patrick Reed and No. 21 Adam Scott also are part of the 42-player, no-cut field.

NBA basketball

Dozens of college basketball and NBA games are scheduled from Friday to Sunday. In the NBA, ESPN will broadcast a doubleheader Friday.

Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans host LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets in the first game at 7:30 p.m. EST. Stephen Curry's Golden State Warriors then host Kawhi Leonard's Los Angeles Clippers at 10 p.m. EST on ESPN.

College basketball

Texas, ranked No. 4 in the coaches poll, battles No. 16 West Virginia in one of the best college basketball matchups of the weekend. That game airs at 1 p.m. EST Saturday on ESPN. No. 2 Baylor also faces unranked TCU at 3 p.m. EST Saturday on ESPN.

No. 6 Kansas hosts Oklahoma at 4:30 p.m. EST Saturday on CBS. Kentucky and Florida have a Southeastern Conference matchup at 5 p.m. EST on ESPN.

Friday

Soccer

German Bundesliga: Monchengladbach vs. Bayern Munich at 2:30 p.m. EST on ESPN+

FA Cup: Aston Villa vs. Liverpool at 2:45 p.m. EST on ESPN+

Golf

Sentry Tournament of Champions: Second round from 6 to 10 p.m. EST on Golf Channel

College basketball

Purdue at Michigan State at 7 p.m. EST on FS1

Youngstown State at Wright State at 7 p.m. EST on ESPN2

NBA

Hornets at Pelicans at 7:30 p.m. EST on ESPN

Clippers at Warriors at 10 p.m. EST on ESPN

Saturday

Soccer

La Liga: Granada vs. Barcelona at 12:30 p.m. EST on beIN Sports USA

La Liga: Osasuna vs. Real Madrid at 3 p.m. EST on beIN Sports USA

College basketball

St. John's at Creighton at noon EST on FS1

Wake Forest at Duke at noon EST on ACC Network

Alabama at Auburn at noon EST on ESPN2

Texas at West Virginia at 1 p.m. EST on ESPN

Tennessee at Texas A&M at 2 p.m. EST on ESPN2

Virginian at Boston College at 2 p.m. EST on ACC Network

Florida State at Pittsburgh at 2 p.m. EST on ACC Network Alternate

Baylor at TCU at 3 p.m. EST on ESPN

Tulane at Houston at 4 p.m. EST on ESPNU

Texas Tech at Iowa State at 4 p.m. EST on ESPN2

Oklahoma at Kansas at 4:30 p.m. EST on CBS

Kentucky at Florida at 5 p.m. EST on ESPN

Oklahoma State at Kansas State at 6 p.m. EST on ESPN2

Clemson at North Carolina at 7 p.m. EST on ESPN

LSU at Missouri at 8:30 p.m. EST on SEC Network

UCLA at Arizona at 9 p.m. EST on ESPN

NFL

Colts at Bills at 1:05 p.m. EST on CBS

Rams at Seahawks at 4:40 p.m. EST on Fox

Buccaneers at Washington at 8:15 p.m. EST on NBC

Golf

Sentry Tournament of Champions: Third round from 6 to 10 p.m. EST on Golf Channel

NBA

Heat at Wizards at 7 p.m. EST on NBA TV

Sunday

Soccer

FA Cup: Chelsea vs. Morecambe at 8:30 a.m. EST on ESPN+

FA Cup: Manchester City vs. Birmingham City at 8:30 a.m. EST on ESPN+

FA Cup: Marine vs. Tottenham Hotspur at noon EST on ESPN+

Serie A: Juventus vs. Sassuolo at 2:45 p.m. EST on ESPN+

College basketball

Providence at Xavier at 11 a.m. EST on Fox

Oregon at Utah at 2 p.m. EST on Pac 12 Network

Cincinnati at Wichita State at 4:30 p.m. EST on ESPN2

Notre Dame at Virginia Tech at 6 p.m. EST on ACC Network

Loyola Chicago at Drake at 6:30 p.m. EST on ESPN2

NFL

Ravens at Titans at 1:05 p.m. EST on ESPN

Bears at Saints at 4:40 p.m. EST on CBS

Browns at Steelers at 8:15 p.m. EST on NBC

Golf

Sentry Tournament of Champions: Final round from 4 to 6 p.m. EST on NBC, 6 to 8 p.m. EST on Golf Channel