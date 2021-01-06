Jan. 6 (UPI) -- The American Red Cross and NFL have partnered for a raffle, which will award a blood or platelet donor with two tickets to Super Bowl LVI in 2022.

Those who donate from Jan. 1 to 31 will automatically be entered to win tickets to the game, which will be held in Inglewood, Calif. The raffle comes amid of shortage in blood donations in the United States due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Super Bowl LVI prize package also includes entry to the official NFL tailgate, tickets to the Super Bowl experience, round-trip airfare to Los Angeles, three-night hotel accommodations and a $500 gift card for expenses.

Those who donate from Jan 1 to 20 also will be eligible for a Big Game at Home package. That prize package features a 65-inch TV and a $500 gift card.

The NFL completed all 256 of its scheduled games this season, despite surges in COVID-19 throughout the country. The league postponed several games and has had many players miss games due to positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing.

The NFL did not institute a league-wide policy for fans at games this season, but teams limited attendance or held games without fans based on their respective local safety regulations.

The NFL has yet to announce an attendance plan for Super Bowl LV, planned for Feb. 7 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in December that the league will "try to bring as many fans" as it "can safely" bring into the stadium for this year's game.